You can get 6 months of HBO Max for 50% off this week—here's what you should know

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
Sign up just in time for season 3 of 'Succession.' HBO Max

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

HBO Max has one of the best streaming catalogues out there, from new releases like Malignant , Scenes from a Marriage and Reminiscence to popular series like Succession , Insecure , Betty , Mare of Easttown and many more. If you've been thinking about signing up for the service, but couldn't quite justify it among all your other streaming subscriptions, gear up, because there's a fantastic deal on HBO Max for new subscribers, and you can get it right now.

Starting today through Sunday, September 26th , you can sign up for HBO Max for $7.49/month for six months—halving the typical subscription price of $14.99/month for Ad-Free monthly plan. The deal isn't just available to new subscribers, either—if you're returning to HBO Max after a hiatus, you can also get the discounted rate. With this deal, you'll save $45 over the course of a year's subscription and get access to all of HBO's new releases, including films that have a dual theatrical and streaming release, for a premium cost.

The offer is available through the HBO Max website and can be applied to HBO Max accounts on the following subscription provider platforms: Apple, Google, Roku, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and Vizio. After six months, the subscription cost will revert back to the original price of $14.99/month. The discount is also a better overall price than the cost of the Ad-enabled subscription, which would run users $9.99/month, making it a fantastic deal regardless of your ad preferences.

HBO Max is home, as we noted, to plenty of new releases and HBO and Max Originals like Game of Thrones , The Sopranos , Hacks and I May Destroy You . It's also home to DC movies and shows, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network's catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection and much, much more. It's one of only a handful of places where you can find much sought-after films and series like Spirited Away, The Nanny and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

With an HBO Max subscription you can gain access to up to five different profiles, multi-device streaming, and the option to utilize parental controls. You can also download shows and movies to watch offline. If you sign up now, you'll have an account just in time for upcoming film releases like Denis Villeneuve's Dune and the prequel film to The Sopranos , The Many Saints of Newark.

Get HBO Max for $44.94 for 6 months (save $45)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can get 6 months of HBO Max for 50% off this week—here's what you should know

