Milwaukee, WI

Here’s What You Missed in Milwaukee This Week: Sept. 17

By Archer Parquette
milwaukeemag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorm Macdonald was the funniest comedian we had. The laughs he could get out of a lengthy pause or a weird over-pronunciation were a sight to behold. Not to mention his elaborate, bizarre jokes, his phenomenal talk show appearances, his inspired comic novel/memoir, or really just his entire hilarious ethos. In 2019, I drove out to Cleveland to see him do a show. After the set, he announced that he was at the end of his career and that he wasn’t going to tour anymore. He said it in that ridiculous way of his, and I assumed it was a joke. When I got the notification that he had died on Tuesday, I learned that he had actually been battling cancer since 2012. Wait, wrong word. Not “battling.” To quote Norm himself: “In the old days, they’d go, ‘Hey! That old man died. Now, they go ‘Hey, he lost his battle.’ That’s no way to end your life. ‘What a loser that guy was. The last thing he did was lose.’”

