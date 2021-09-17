CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Body Discovered In Westmoreland Co. Park

 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday afternoon in a Westmoreland County park.

According to emergency officials, the remains were found in Northmoreland Park near Markle Road in Allegheny Township.

The Westmoreland County Coroner was called to the scene.

Investigators are not releasing any additional details right now.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

