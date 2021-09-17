Body Discovered In Westmoreland Co. Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday afternoon in a Westmoreland County park.

According to emergency officials, the remains were found in Northmoreland Park near Markle Road in Allegheny Township.

The Westmoreland County Coroner was called to the scene.

Investigators are not releasing any additional details right now.

