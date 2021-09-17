CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isiah Thomas-Michael Jordan Feud Centered on Isiah’s Jealousy: ‘There Was No Love Left for Him in Chicago’

By Phil Watson
 8 days ago
Over the years, Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had some tough playoff matchups. By the time the Chicago Bulls challenged the Detroit Pistons for supremacy in the Eastern Conference in the late 1980s and early 1990s, it was clear Zeke and MJ had a mutual dislike thing going. A player who spent time with both the Pistons and Bulls and played with both superstars has a theory about the tense relationship, and it had everything to do with Thomas.

