Virginia State

Virginia Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: 4,212 new cases, 35 new deaths reported; data shows 70% adults now fully vaccinated

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 4,212 new cases and 35 new deaths on Friday, but there’s some good news on the vaccination front. More than 70% of Virginian adults are now fully vaccinated and nearly 80% have at least one dose. The Virginia Department of Health just recently incorporated vaccination numbers for Virginians who got vaccinated in Maryland to their data.

