Westchester County, NY

Westchester County Executive George Latimer Appoints New Leadership to Department of Social Services

westchestergov.com
 9 days ago

County Executive George Latimer has appointed Katrina R. Alexander to Deputy Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Social Services (DSS), filling the post that was vacated by now Commissioner Leonard Townes. Alexander, who was serving as lead manager of Westchester County’s largest Social Services field office in Yonkers, has been working for Westchester County Government at the Department of Social Services for the past 29 years.

