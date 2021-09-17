CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

LSU, Caesars Sportsbook, enter sponsorship agreement

By BRETT MARTEL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAZhN_0bzbTntw00
1 of 3

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU and Caesar’s Sportsbook announced Friday that they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement, making Louisiana’s flagship state university the first in the Southeastern Conference to enter a financial partnership with a gambling company.

The value will “multiple millions” of dollars, a person familiar with the agreement said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the value of the contract has not been announced. The person also said there are no plans to place a sportsbook in Tiger Stadium or other LSU game venues included in the deal.

The deal comes as Louisiana, already home to several land-based or riverboat casinos, prepares to permit legal sports betting. The state’s Gaming Control Board is accepting casino applications for sports betting licenses.

The deal also comes as national rules governing college sports have begin to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) without jeopardizing their eligibility. It remains unclear with players older than 21 will be able to participate in any of Caesar’s advertising campaigns at LSU or around the state.

Caesars also recently bought naming rights to the Superdome, the home stadium of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, after the New Orleans sports venue’s pervious naming deal with German automaker Mercedes-Benz expired over the summer.

As part of its deal with LSU, Caesars Sportsbook will receive naming rights for the new Caesars Sportsbook Skyline Club at Tiger Stadium, as well as signage throughout Death Valley beginning on Saturday, Sept. 18 for LSU’s home game against Central Michigan. Caesars also post additional signage at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (basketball), Alex Box Stadium (baseball) and have a presence on LSU’s mobile sports app.

“We share a clear vision of how athletics and entertainment can come together to enhance the fan experience,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “We are excited to join with Caesars to make that vision a reality.”

Caesars has been steadily expanding its business operations in Louisiana and is set to undergo “large-scale” renovations transforming Harrah’s New Orleans to Caesars New Orleans, as well as Isle of Capri casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Horseshoe Lake Charles.

In its announcement, Caesars said it is “committed to working with the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, regulators and the community to provide responsible gaming resources to all eligible sports bettors in the state.”

It also stated that it will not market to students or fans under the age of 21 or “highlight gaming offers inside campus facilities.”

Caesars also has committed to creating an annual scholarship fund to support LSU students from Louisiana.

“LSU athletics programs have always exemplified excellence, and at Caesars, we couldn’t be happier to partner with such an iconic brand in college athletics,” said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “We have a proud legacy in Louisiana, and bringing LSU fans and alumni closer to the sports they love while also offering scholarship opportunities will help us build upon that.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1894 — Aqueduct Race Track opens its doors. The building is torn down in 1955 and the new Aqueduct reopens on Sept. 14, 1959. 1947 — Armed, then the world’s leading money-winning thoroughbred, meets 1946 Kentucky Derby winner Assault in the first $100,000 winner-take-all match race, held at Belmont Park. Armed earns an easy victory over Assault, who was not in peak racing condition.
NFL
The Associated Press

Beavers batter Trojans for first win in Coliseum since 1960

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance Nolan threw four touchdown passes and Oregon State beat Southern California 45-27 on Saturday night. Tyjon Lindsey had five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, B.J. Baylor ran for 158 yards, and the Beavers (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) ended a 24-game losing streak — dating to 1960 — at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was their fourth win in 49 road games (4-42-3) in the series.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Associated Press

Barriere surpasses 10,000 yards, EWU beats S. Utah 50-21

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 518 yards and four touchdown to lead FCS No. 6 Eastern Washington to a 50-21 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night. Barriere surpassed 10,000 career yards passing in the first quarter, and now has 10,437. He completed 30 of 48 passes and added 28 yards on the ground for 546 yards of offense. He had a school-record 562 yards of total offense in last week’s win over Western Illinois.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Lsu#Ap#Caesar S Sportsbook#Gaming Control Board#German#Mercedes Benz#Caesars New Orleans#Caesars Digital
The Associated Press

Thompson scheduled to start as Chicago hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (86-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-88, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +142, Cardinals -163; over/under is even.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

583K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy