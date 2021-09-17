People With Ford Bronco Reservations Are Getting Screwed by Last-Minute Markups

Reports of Bronco markups set the internet on fire last week. The truth is they're less common than you'd think—at least for reservation holders. It's easy to focus on the negative these days, especially when it comes to the new car industry. Prices are up, supply is down, and if one more person says "chip shortage," I think I might go postal. Adding fuel to this fire is the ever-present specter of outrageous dealer markups on popular cars—including the 2021 Ford Bronco, which has been the subject of multiple reports this month claiming dealers are screwing reservation holders out of Ford's hot SUV with last minute price hikes before handing over the keys. This predictably kicked the internet outrage machine into high gear. However, we took both a closer and wider look at the issue, and it does appear that the vast majority of folks who ordered a new Bronco are getting their trucks at MSRP. While they make for great headlines, the stories of people getting hit with unexpected markups are fewer and farther between than they seem.

