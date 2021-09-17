CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Ownership Looks To Remedy Issues: Denny's In Glen Carbon Remains Closed After Failure To Pass Inspection

 8 days ago
GLEN CARBON - The Denny's at 27 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon has been closed now for about three weeks after a failed inspection with Building and Zoning. Village of Glen Carbon Building and Zoning Inspector Dan Thomas said his office was on August 30, 2021, because of some of the conditions that were present at that time. Thomas said that was all he could release now, but said it was discovered to be unsafe and will be closed until the necessary repairs are made to the facility. "We

