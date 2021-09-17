CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Loki and Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Reveals How He Got Cast as Kang the Conqueror

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnt-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed how he got cast as Kang the Conqueror. The Loki villain sat down with Total Film in their most recent issue to talk about the MCU. A lot of fans were surprised to see the actor pop up in the finale of the Disney+ series before his appearance in the larger Marvel movie. But, as with a lot of things in the company, it was agreed upon a while ago. Majors actually says that he never had to seek out the opportunity. Marvel Studios came to him after his movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco premiered. It's not hard to see how that could be the case, after all that film drew rave reviews and helped lay the groundwork for all the roles that came afterward. Still, it's interesting to ponder who else might be getting scouted from afar by Marvel. Viewers got that first taste of Kang in Loki, but they want more. You can bet the near future will have more shots of the villain soon.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
MOVIES
The Independent

Woody Harrelson reveals whether he would star in a third Zombieland film

Woody Harrelson has revealed whether he would be willing to star in a third Zombieland film.The most recent instalment in the zombie comedy franchise, Zombieland: Double Tap, came out in October 2019, 10 years after the original Zombieland.Harrelson reprised his role as Tallahassee, a partner to Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus.“I haven’t heard anything about it from many of the creative elements. I would love to do it because I just love those guys,” Harrelson told Screenrant in a recent interview.“That whole group is really... That's a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people. So what I’m saying is I’m...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Major Ant-Man Villain Reportedly Returning for Armor Wars

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel fans have always seen Don Cheadle as a criminally underrated actor and after having been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over 10 years, it's great that he's finally getting his moment to shine as James Rhodes aka War Machine in the upcoming Armor Wars series. The show is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022 and will revolve around Rhodey keeping Tony Stark's legacy alive.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Majors
wegotthiscovered.com

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reveals Her Reaction To Getting Cast

The DCEU finally found its Batgirl this summer in the form of In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace. Warner Bros. has been attempting to get a solo movie for Barbara Gordon off the ground for years, and now it’s finally happening. With Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah behind the camera and a script by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson, this HBO Max exclusive is now one of the most-anticipated DC projects for Bat-family lovers.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Indiana Jones 5' and 'Ant-Man 3' Reportedly Facing Major Setbacks

Production on Indiana Jones 5 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has reportedly hit a snag due to an illness spreading among the crews in England. Both Disney films are being shot at the historic Pinewood Studios. Up to 50 people have been asked to leave the set after a norovirus outbreak. Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kang Star Says Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Is Wicked

Production is in full swing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and while the franchise’s 32nd installment isn’t due until February 2023, there’s still plenty of reasons to get excited. By the standards of the MCU, Paul Rudd’s adventures as Scott Lang arguably don’t rank among...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ant Man#Ant Man 3#Ant Man The Wasp#Victorian
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Reveals How He Really Feels About Spider-Man Reboots

Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield shared how he really felt about all these Spider-Man reboots. Since his turn in the tights, Tom Holland has put on the mask of the friendly neighborhood hero. A lot of fans seemed to balk at the idea of replacing Tobey Maguire as Spidey the first time around. Well, Garfield doesn't hate it and said as much to Andy Cohen on Sirius XM. The actor likened the roles to see Shakespearan stories when the radio host said that he was exasperated by the reboots. "I'm afraid I can't co-sign that one with you," he laughed. "It's like Hamlet, like, you can never get enough Hamlets or Macbeth." There are a lot of ways in which superhero stories function as pop-cultural myths for audiences. Garfield seems to be okay with that. Some fans might take issue with the notion of these reboots being on a "timer" of about a decade. But, that' hasn't been historically true and there will be a point in which the superhero appetite won't be as strong among the general populace.
MOVIES
ComicBook

What If Reveals How Loki Would Look If He Wasn't Raised By Odin

Full spoilers for What If...? below! The latest episode of Marvel's animated series What If...? on Disney+ asked a very important question, what if Thor was an only child? Marvel's latest opens up to a world where Odin did not adopt an infant Loki and raise him as his own son but instead gave him back the Frost Giants, as a result, Thor became "Party Thor" and Loki became....well, about what you might expect. The episode spends most of its opening minutes with the god of thunder but full Frost Giant Loki arrives on the scene later as the party continues across Midgard. As you can expect, he looks like a Frost Giant.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Ant-Man Star Plays Coy About Return In Quantumania

Ever since the doors of the multiverse were flung open by Loki‘s Season 1 finale, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been desperately awaiting confirmation that one of the franchise’s most memorable and iconic characters would be making their grand return, having been killed off far too early. Robert Downey Jr.’s...
MOVIES
Inverse

Eternals theory reveals Kang’s time-defying next appearance

In Loki, the creators of the Marvel Cinematic Universe found a way to have their cake and eat it too: The appearance of Jonathan Majors. We already knew that the actor would play the multiversal villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and yet he appeared a little sooner than we had expected — in the Loki finale no less.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Shang-Chi's Meng'er Zhang Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Stories About Her Co-Stars

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters at the beginning of the month, and many people involved with the cast and crew have taken to social media to pay tribute to their co-workers. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has shared many stories about the movie's cast and he's not the only one. Meng'er Zhang (Xialing) not only made her MCU debut in Shang-Chi, but also her onscreen acting debut. She's written sweet posts for many of her co-stars, and her latest includes stories about Tony Leung (Wenwu), Awkwafina (Katy), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Red Notice: New Clip Released During Netflix's TUDUM

Movie fans have been waiting quite a while for Red Notice, the new Netflix action/comedy/thriller film from director Rawson Marshall Thurber that's set to star Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. After some pandemic-related delays, the movie finally wrapped production at the end of last year, and a trailer for the film was released earlier this month. In honor of today's Netflix event, TUDUM, which is named after the sound you hear when turning on a Netflix original, a new clip from Red Notice has been released.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy