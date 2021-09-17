Loki and Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Reveals How He Got Cast as Kang the Conqueror

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed how he got cast as Kang the Conqueror. The Loki villain sat down with Total Film in their most recent issue to talk about the MCU. A lot of fans were surprised to see the actor pop up in the finale of the Disney+ series before his appearance in the larger Marvel movie. But, as with a lot of things in the company, it was agreed upon a while ago. Majors actually says that he never had to seek out the opportunity. Marvel Studios came to him after his movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco premiered. It's not hard to see how that could be the case, after all that film drew rave reviews and helped lay the groundwork for all the roles that came afterward. Still, it's interesting to ponder who else might be getting scouted from afar by Marvel. Viewers got that first taste of Kang in Loki, but they want more. You can bet the near future will have more shots of the villain soon.