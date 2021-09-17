CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Here's What's New For The 2022 Ford F-150

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford F-150 is America's best-selling pickup, and there's a very good reason for that. It simply provides the best balance of capability, reliability, comfort, and technology. Like any other vehicle, it has had its fair share of problems and the ongoing chip shortage isn't making life for dealers or buyers any easier. Still, it remains in high demand, even with an electric powertrain. In order to keep that momentum going, Ford needs the F-150 to continue to be the best, and thanks to an official dealer order guide recently shared on the F150gen14 forum, we now know what Ford is planning to offer so that it can retain that top spot.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

The 2023 Ford Mustang Could Be Very Unconventional

It seems like just a short while ago that we were all fawning over the return of the Ford Mustang Mach 1, but the auto industry is always fluid and never stationary. As awesome as that American brute of a pony car is, we're already looking ahead to the next generation, and as it draws closer, we're getting little tidbits of information on what to expect. Of course, the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E has proven that what the Mustang name means is evolving, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to learn that the next Mustang may fly in the face of convention once again with something that may seem sacrilegious. According to reports, the 2023 Mustang may power all four wheels.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Revealed! Ford Maverick EcoBoost Gas Mileage Figures

It appears that Ford is intent on breaking the internet this year. Not only has the company revealed the first-ever all-electric version of its legendary full-size truck, the new F-150 Lightning, but it also dropped the smaller Ford Maverick, a compact truck that's been stealing headlines for months now. The...
CARS
thedrive

Here’s How the Ford F-150 Tremor Stacks Up Next to a Raptor

Ford's off-roading F-150s have their fair share of differences, but they're similar in more ways than you might expect. The F-150 Raptor is an off-road trendsetter, as evidenced by newfound competition like the Ram TRX. It has massive 37-inch tires available from the factory and advanced Fox shocks, but it's not the only version of the F-150 designed to take on rough terrain. The truck's Tremor variant was revealed late last year, and it's a capable 4x4 in its own right.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ram TRX Envy? Try The New Hennessey Venom 775 Ford F-150

Ford truck enthusiasts are having it rough right now. We're not talking about supply chain shortages or reliability concerns on some models. Few segments engage in trash talk like the pickup truck crowd, and with the Ram TRX dominating the scene both on and off-road, team Ford doesn't have anything to fire back with. Actually, team Ford still doesn't have anything, but team Hennessey does. And that might be enough, for now.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford F 150 Raptor#F150gen14#Powerboost#Guard#Stx Black Appearance#Xlt#Limited
thedrive

Here’s Why Ford Didn’t Make a Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible

Sorry, droptop fans: it's not going to happen. Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT500 is in its second model year with a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter V8. Driving it is pure pleasure and it shifts in an incredibly quick 80 milliseconds. In short, the GT500 is a muscle car enthusiast’s poster car, which is exactly where Ford CEO Jim Farley wants it.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2015 White Ford F-150

CARFAX One-Owner. White 2015 Ford F-150 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 FFV 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 62072 miles below market average!. * Green Car Journal 2015 Green Car Technology Award * NACTOY 2015 North American Truck of the Year * 2015 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Based on 2017...
BUYING CARS
motoringresearch.com

Hennessey Venom 775 brings big power to the Ford F-150

Ford fans can buy a much faster F-150 pickup, thanks to Hennessey Performance. The Texas-based tuner has created the limited-edition Venom 775 truck, and it packs serious power. Hennessey claims its new truck is a rival for the Ram 1500 TRX, and it benefits from a significant weight advantage over...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2017 Red Ford F-150

Clean CARFAX. Red 2017 Ford F-150 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 FFV 4WD. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons the 2022 Ford F-150 is Better Than the Toyota Tundra

The brand new next-generation Toyota Tundra is coming, but is it better than the Ford F-150? The F-150 has been the leader in its class for a long time, and for good reason. There are some ways in which the Tundra comes close to catching the F-150, or might even be better. Here are 3 reasons the 2022 Ford F-150 is better than the Toyota Tundra.
ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Responds To F-150 Lightning Demand With New $250-Million Investment

The first-ever Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is getting closer and closer to reaching showrooms. Early demand for the Lightning has been so strong that the Blue Oval recently said it would be doubling production. Ford's investment in the EV shows no sign of letting up, with the automaker now saying it would dedicate an extra $250 million and 450 more jobs in Michigan to further boost production capacity. This news comes as the first F-150 Lightning pre-production units begin rolling off the production line. The additional investment and new employees will increase production capacity to 80,000 trucks per annum.
JOBS
Motorious

1969 Ford FastBack XL Boast Big Power From A Massive Engine

A massive 545 cubic inch engine moves this classic Ford. The image of the perfect big-block V8 is just about as American of an idea as one can get especially when looking back at the muscle car era. Automotive history is littered with stories of the legendary 426 ci Hemi, 440 ci big-block, and various 427 ci GM powerhouses. However, none of those insane motors could compare to the sheer magnitude of this fire-breathing Ford. Don't get us wrong, seven liters and up surely is a massive motor, but on the other hand upwards of nine liters is ridiculous. That is precisely where this car comes into play as it sports a 545 ci Ford Racing Stroker engine which produces some ridiculous power stats and allows for some insane burnouts.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

America Will Have A Long Wait For The New Ford Ranger

As Ford prepares to start customer deliveries of the new Maverick compact pickup truck in the US, the Blue Oval automaker is already teasing the next-generation Ranger. Earlier this month, an official teaser video showed the new Ranger tackling sand, mud, and ice, demonstrating its off-roading prowess. Ford hasn't officially announced when the new Ranger will arrive, but thanks to insider information shared on the Ranger 6G forum, we now know the production timeline.
CARS
Tom's Guide

Rivian R1T release window, price, interior, range, towing capacity and more

Battery Range: 314 miles (Large Pack) Special Features: 11,000 lbs tow limit, trailer assist, Driver+ autonomous assistance, immersive audio, 4G and Wi-Fi. Rivian’s R1T is one of the most exciting electric vehicles scheduled to launch in the near future. The R1T is, fundamentally, a reimagining of one of the most popular car types in the United States: a pickup for the electric generation. And Rivian’s decision to go after this market makes a lot of sense.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Ford F-150

Carbonized Gray Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
madison

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Blistering Performance

Ford resurrected the F-150 Lightning nameplate earlier this year as an all-new electric pickup that will be one of the first globally mass-produced trucks powered only by battery. More than a novelty or a purpose-built implement, the Lightning hopes to segue traditional pickup owners into the EV future with little or no compromise and reasonable price.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy