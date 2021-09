WarioWare: Mega Microgames for the Game Boy Advance is one of those formative games for me. It showed me that the medium doesn’t always have to fit into neat, pre-determined genres. It helped that the game (with its rapid-fire 5-second action sequences) was fun and funny. The new WarioWare: Get It Together maintains that tradition. It is fun and funny. But it’s also obvious that the designers at Nintendo and co-developers Intelligent Systems and Koei Tecmo are struggling to live up to the franchise’s legacy of introducing exciting and new ways of interacting with WarioWare’s games. And that leads to a game that is still fundamentally a delight but one that may also not feel quite as original as it once did.

