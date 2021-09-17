CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Inc. prepares for fundraiser with astronaut speaker

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctKkw_0bzbS5AI00

Girls Inc’s annual fundraiser, Lunch for the Girls, takes place in November and this year, they’re bringing in a very special guest.

The first Black woman to travel to space, Dr. Mae Jemison, is the keynote speaker.

Along with being a former NASA astronaut, Jemison is an engineer, physician, entrepreneur and educator.

The event is also an opportunity for girls involved with the nonprofit to share their stories.

“You know, some of the crowds for Lunch for the Girls for Michelle Obama, for Malala, have been 3,000 people. And girls are able to get up to that microphone and speak as if they were just speaking to themselves in a mirror which is pretty awesome and a lot of adults couldn’t do that,” said Roberta Wilhelm, Girls Inc. Executive Director.

Reservations for the event can be made on their website.

All proceeds support educational, cultural and recreational opportunities at Girls Inc.

