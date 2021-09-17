CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 1%; Protagonist Therapeutics Shares Plummet

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.47% to 4,587.22 while the NASDAQ fell 1.05% to 15,023.11. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.85% to 4,435.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,788,110 cases with around 670,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,381,720 cases and 444,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,069,010 COVID-19 cases with 589,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 227,118,470 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,671,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

