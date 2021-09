Life gets crazy at times, but most of the articles I write are meant to give you little things you can do that can make a big difference. Life is too short to feel bad and struggle with health problems, so each time I find something that helps and makes a difference, I try and pass it on to you. Let me tell you about something you can add to your kefir smoothies that not only makes them yummy and have a mousse-like texture, but also gives you a special fiber that has health benefits too!

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO