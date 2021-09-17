'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein auditioned for Roy Kent over email

Sipa USA

Tim Riggins walked on Friday Night Lights so Roy Kent could run on Ted Lasso.

There's a special place in viewers' hearts for hardened villains who become soft, lovable and redeeming, and Brett Goldstein desperately wanted a spot in that very special lane in dramatic sports-based television.

"I was a writer, and we were like five episodes into writing [Ted Lasso], and I started to think, 'I think I'm Roy,'" Goldstein said during Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "But I also thought, no one around this table writing thinks I'm Roy. Because I'm soft-spoken, and I love The Muppets."

"When we finished the writer's room, I filmed five scenes as Roy, and I emailed it to them," he continued. "I said, 'Thanks for having me. If this is awkward or this is s—t, pretend you never got this email, and I promise I will never ask you about it. But if you like it, I think Roy Kent is in me, growling.'"

Goldstein explained that after he flew back to London, he landed with an email notification saying, "We can't be bothered to keep looking. That'll do."

Roy is introduced in Ted Lasso's first season as AFC Richmond's gruff veteran captain on the doorstep of retirement and struggling to reconcile with the fact he is no longer the superstar of his youth. But by season two, which is currently streaming new episodes on Apple TV Plus every Friday, Roy has embraced retirement and is madly in love with Keeley (Juno Temple)—exposing him as a softy in a more romantic way than his adorable bond with his niece, Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield).

Roy is synonymous with non-verbal grunting and very loud swearing, the latter of which Goldstein particularly enjoys.

"It's always been a dream of mine to get paid to [curse]," he admitted to Kimmel. "It's something I've got good at, you know what I mean? And you've got to use your talents. And also it's another dream to be able to swear in front of kids legally. ... I'm trying to train the younger cast of Ted Lasso."

Goldstein is nominated for supporting actor in a comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmys, which will air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS. Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift are also representing Ted Lasso in the category, as the series nabbed a record-breaking 20 nominations overall.

"I f—king love being Emmy nominee Brett Goldstein because now, whatever happens, that's my name," Emmy nominee Brett Goldstein said. "Any story that happens is more interesting."

