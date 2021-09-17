CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein auditioned for Roy Kent over email

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvgIC_0bzbRgVb00
Sipa USA

Tim Riggins walked on Friday Night Lights so Roy Kent could run on Ted Lasso.

There's a special place in viewers' hearts for hardened villains who become soft, lovable and redeeming, and Brett Goldstein desperately wanted a spot in that very special lane in dramatic sports-based television.

"I was a writer, and we were like five episodes into writing [Ted Lasso], and I started to think, 'I think I'm Roy,'" Goldstein said during Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "But I also thought, no one around this table writing thinks I'm Roy. Because I'm soft-spoken, and I love The Muppets."

"When we finished the writer's room, I filmed five scenes as Roy, and I emailed it to them," he continued. "I said, 'Thanks for having me. If this is awkward or this is s—t, pretend you never got this email, and I promise I will never ask you about it. But if you like it, I think Roy Kent is in me, growling.'"

Goldstein explained that after he flew back to London, he landed with an email notification saying, "We can't be bothered to keep looking. That'll do."

Roy is introduced in Ted Lasso's first season as AFC Richmond's gruff veteran captain on the doorstep of retirement and struggling to reconcile with the fact he is no longer the superstar of his youth. But by season two, which is currently streaming new episodes on Apple TV Plus every Friday, Roy has embraced retirement and is madly in love with Keeley (Juno Temple)—exposing him as a softy in a more romantic way than his adorable bond with his niece, Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield).

Roy is synonymous with non-verbal grunting and very loud swearing, the latter of which Goldstein particularly enjoys.

"It's always been a dream of mine to get paid to [curse]," he admitted to Kimmel. "It's something I've got good at, you know what I mean? And you've got to use your talents. And also it's another dream to be able to swear in front of kids legally. ... I'm trying to train the younger cast of Ted Lasso."

Goldstein is nominated for supporting actor in a comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmys, which will air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS. Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift are also representing Ted Lasso in the category, as the series nabbed a record-breaking 20 nominations overall.

"I f—king love being Emmy nominee Brett Goldstein because now, whatever happens, that's my name," Emmy nominee Brett Goldstein said. "Any story that happens is more interesting."

Watch the full segment below.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Screams With Joy Over ‘Ted Lasso’ Supporting Actress Comedy Win

Hannah Waddingham took home the Emmy Award for supporting actress in a comedy series during the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for her role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Waddingham beat out fellow nominees Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) and her Ted Lasso co-star Juno Temple. As she took the stage to accept her award, Waddingham screamed out in celebration of her first Emmy win as her fellow nominees and award show attendees cheered. The British actress then thanked her Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis, telling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Emmy Fans Are Confused After Seth Rogen Screws Up Ted Lasso Star Emma Waddingham's Name

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on Sunday night, honoring the best in the past year of television. The ceremony was filled with a who's-who of celebrities and rising stars, which meant there were bound to be surprising or unexpected moments. One occurred during the show's very first award, when actor and comedian Seth Rogen was presenting Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The award ultimately went to Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham — who Rogen accidentally referred to as "Hannah Waddington."
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Ted Lasso stars are getting big raises for Season 3: Jason Sudeikis to earn $1 million per episode

Sudeikis' salary bump includes role as creator, head writer and executive producer, as well as star. He previously earned $250,000 to $300,000. Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt are expected to see their salaries go from $50,000 to $75,000 to $125,000 to $150,000. Goldstein and Hunt are also getting separate raises for their work as writers.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan King
Person
Juno Temple
Person
Jeremy Swift
Person
Nick Mohammed
TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Stars Score Huge Pay Raises Ahead of Season 3!

Ted Lasso's stratospheric success the last year has been thanks to the solid writing and casting. The series has been a huge hit on the awards front and the current second season continues to be one of the most-talked-about series of the last few years. The cast and writer have...
TV & VIDEOS
Mac Observer

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars and Writers Set for Big Pay Day From New Contracts

The stars and writers of Ted Lasso have scored a big day as a result of the Apple TV+ comedy becoming a bonafide hit. Those involved in the contract negotiations for season three include Jason Sudeikis (pictured above, left, with Brendan Hunt), as well as executive producer Bill Lawrence. Sources...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

'Ted Lasso' stars, writers get massive paydays in renegotiated Season 3 contracts

The cast and writing team behind the breakout AppleTV+ hit "Ted Lasso" have reportedly negotiated incredibly lucrative deals for Season 3 and possibly beyond. With an impressive 20 Emmy nominations, "Ted Lasso" was a definitive hit for the streaming service going into the currently airing Season 2. The immense hype surrounding what’s been called one of TV’s most positive shows made it easy for the studio to greenlight a third season in October before Season 2 even began airing.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Ted Lasso shouldn't undermine Ted's optimism and iconic goodness

"Ted’s relentless goodness is a boundary-pushing choice for TV after decades of anti-heroes from Tony Soprano to Don Draper to Logan Roy," says Anna Nordberg of the big revelation from last week's "Man City" episode. "And now the show’s writers are in danger of taking this astonishing thing they’ve created—this paragon of compassion, this unicorn of positivity—and turning it into just another TV cliché." She adds: "What does not need to happen, what should not happen, is for Ted’s empathy to be linked to his painful origin story, suggesting that it is a coping mechanism forged out of trauma, a deflection tactic to cover up a loss he never fully processed. This would cheapen Ted’s superpower, making it compensatory rather than the courageous core principle it is. Sometimes wrapping more words around an idea doesn’t make it clearer or stronger, it just diminishes it. Ted’s kindness is the engine of this show. Let it be who he is. Don’t weaken it by attaching an asterisk....I still worry that Ted Lasso, while remaining a wonderful, entertaining show, is losing the spark that made it great. Too often on prestige TV, compassion is associated with weakness—the lack of killer instinct that gets Ned beheaded on Game of Thrones, the way Logan ruthlessly exploits his son’s love for him on Succession—when in fact it’s the opposite. It takes nothing to put someone down in order to salve whatever emptiness is inside you. It takes nothing to go for the kill instead of trying to help others. But it does take courage—true, radical courage—to make the choice to be a good person every day. This is the thesis Ted Lasso built its entire brilliant first season around. It doesn’t need complicating. Sometimes in storytelling, the most powerful thing you can do is stop talking."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Afc Richmond#Cbs
HuffingtonPost

Brett Goldstein Goes Full Roy Kent With F-Bomb Laced Emmy Speech

Roy Kent couldn’t have said it better himself. Brett Goldstein picked up the supporting actor Emmy on Sunday night for his role as the surly soccer star-turned-coach on “Ted Lasso,” and it was practically in character. “I was very, very specifically told I’m not allowed to swear,” Goldstein began. “So...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Brett Goldstein Wins Best Supporting (CGI) Actor

Tonight’s Emmys were a big step toward the robot takeover. Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy alongside his co-star Hannah Waddingham, who took Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Goldstein won against his other three co-stars in the same category: Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, and Nick Mohammed. Waddingham embraced Goldstein as he went up to accept his award, and when he arrived onstage, he immediately brought up that he was “very, very specifically told [he’s] not allowed to swear.” Suspiciously, he did NOT discuss any other normal human traits in his speech.
MOVIES
KHOU

"Ted Lasso" Star & Emmy Nominee - Jeremy Swift

HOUSTON — Actor Jeremy Swift stars as "Leslie Higgins" in the Apple TV series, "Ted Lasso". His work in the show has led to a nomination for a Primetime Emmy for Comedy Actor in a Supporting Role. He caught up with Great Day Houston ahead of the Emmy Awards, to...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
starvedrock.media

Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein take Comedy Supporting Emmys

Hannah Waddingham thanked Jason Sudeikis for "changing her life" as she picked up the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Award on Sunday (19.09.21). The 47-year-old actress took home the first award of the evening for her work as Rebecca Welton on 'Ted Lasso', and she paid an emotional tribute to her co-stars as she accepted the accolade at Los Angeles' LA Live.
CELEBRITIES
dailyutahchronicle.com

The Intoxicating Kindness of ‘Ted Lasso’

“Ted Lasso” was a show I never thought I’d watch let alone fall in love with. I had heard about the show primarily from the old people of the world (those over 30), so I naturally assumed it was like receding hairlines, Sony Walkman’s, or Tim Allen: something I wouldn’t quite get.
TV SERIES
romper.com

Ted Lasso Star Jeremy Swift Is A Loyal Family Man

The cast of Ted Lasso are already big winners at the Emmy awards. The Apple TV+ show about an American college football coach who moves to the United Kingdom to head up soccer team AFC Richmond has made history with a whopping 20 nominations, including several in the Best Supporting Actor category. One of those nominated is Jeremy Swift, the man who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton’s Leslie Higgins. The show sees Higgins as a hilariously sweet, well-intentioned member of the “Diamond Dogs,” along with Lasso, Coach Beard, and Nate the Great, but he is also a loyal family man. Much like Swift himself. While Swift doesn’t have five sons like Higgins, he is a dad and a husband in real life.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Ted Lasso Recap: A Night on the Town

As “Man City” drew to a close, it didn’t look like Coach Beard was headed anywhere good. Asking to be left alone to “shake this off” following AFC Richmond’s humiliating loss at Wembley, he walks off into the night toward some unknown destination with seemingly no interest in heeding Ted’s advice to “be careful out there.” We’ve only gotten glimpses of Beard’s life away from the pitch and hints of a wild past that might not be that far in the past. It seemed like he could be heading anywhere and that anything could happen.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy