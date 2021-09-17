The 12 Days of Kombucha Recipe Cards
Everybody needs a little help during the holidays. Why not have some cultured foods that support your body and overworked liver throughout the holidays? Kombucha will fit the bill! It will help you receive more nutrients from the foods you eat, assist your liver and gut in detoxing you if you overeat or overindulge, and brings balance to the body in a powerful way! We have 12 different kombucha recipes and they’re not just drinks! If you haven’t tried kombucha bread then you’re missing out! Check out these fun holiday recipes and stay healthy this holiday!www.culturedfoodlife.com
