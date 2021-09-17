The 12 Days of Kombucha Recipe Cards

As the final days of summer get closer and closer and begin to wind down, it causes us to reflect on the past few months and see if the summer that occurred lives up to the summer we expected to have. For many, this self-assessment involves whether or not they enjoyed the notorious meals of the summer season such as an astoundingly ripe watermelon salad or a plate of lightly-salted tomatoes. So, if you’re in need of a few recipes to break out just before the autumn leaves begin to emerge, then look no further than this list of “19 Recipes You Need to Make Before Summer’s Over” from Epicurious.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO