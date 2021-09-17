CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The 12 Days of Kombucha Recipe Cards

culturedfoodlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody needs a little help during the holidays. Why not have some cultured foods that support your body and overworked liver throughout the holidays? Kombucha will fit the bill! It will help you receive more nutrients from the foods you eat, assist your liver and gut in detoxing you if you overeat or overindulge, and brings balance to the body in a powerful way! We have 12 different kombucha recipes and they’re not just drinks! If you haven’t tried kombucha bread then you’re missing out! Check out these fun holiday recipes and stay healthy this holiday!

www.culturedfoodlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Green Beans, Says Science

If you are a green bean lover, then you are in good company. Whether you call them string beans, snap beans, or classic green beans, these veggies are one of the most popular veggies to eat in the US.—the 4th most popular vegetable overall if you want to get specific.
SCIENCE
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat. Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Chicken Paprikash With Rice

If you've recently returned to work or school, you're probably busier than ever. But that doesn't mean your weeknight dinners need to suffer! In Hungary, it's traditionally served with spaetzle or nokedli, but in the United States you'll find it paired with a range of sides including egg noodles, rice and even mashed potatoes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Days#Holiday Recipes#Bread#Nutrients#Food Drink#Kombucha Recipe Cards
Fox News

Cheesy BLT dip for game day: Try the recipe

There’s something about BLTs that just hearkens back to childhood and makes us happy. They’re super simple to assemble, toasted to perfection, and just as good for lunch or dinner as they are a late-night snack (paired with Sabrina the Teenage Witch, anyone?). But what if you combined the nostalgic...
RECIPES
blountcountian.com

Recipe Corner

I love a really easy to make dessert, and this one definitely is! -Jenna Wood Lemonade Pie 1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensedmilk¾ cup lemonade concentrate, thawed1 (8 oz.) Cool Whip, thawed1 graham cracker crust Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and lemonade concentrate until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. […]
RECIPES
lareviewofbooks.org

Recipe for Memory

Marianna De Marco Torgovnick experienced the rupture of two of her life’s most intimate relations when her mother and brother died in close proximity. The following is excepted from her book Crossing Back, a personal memoir about adjusting to loss through books, meditation, and the process of memory itself. Crossing Back is out from Fordham Press today.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Williamson Source

Culaccino Shares Recipe for National Linguine Day

Franklin Italian restaurant Culaccino shares a recipe with us for National Linguine Day. Culaccino opened earlier this year in the Harpeth Square development in downtown Franklin. Culaccino makes all of the pasta served in the restaurant from scratch but in this recipe Chef/owner Frank Pullara shared, you can use store-bought...
FRANKLIN, TN
arlenbennycenac.com

Recipes to Make in the Final Days of Summer

As the final days of summer get closer and closer and begin to wind down, it causes us to reflect on the past few months and see if the summer that occurred lives up to the summer we expected to have. For many, this self-assessment involves whether or not they enjoyed the notorious meals of the summer season such as an astoundingly ripe watermelon salad or a plate of lightly-salted tomatoes. So, if you’re in need of a few recipes to break out just before the autumn leaves begin to emerge, then look no further than this list of “19 Recipes You Need to Make Before Summer’s Over” from Epicurious.
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Bacon Butternut Hash with Ham and Eggs

Let's be honest, sometimes breakfast can be boring. With back to school season in full swing and work commutes returning to normal, often the most important meal of the day turns into a piece of toast slathered with peanut butter. But there's plenty of protein packed meals that can be prepped ahead of time and warmed up morning of, like this bacon butternut hash.
RECIPES
Vegetarian Times

The Best Veggie Wing Recipes for Game Day (or Any Day)

Football isn’t exactly my thing. Think of the land use and funding for stadiums, the injuries to players, the handling of abuse allegations, the treatment of cheerleaders, the politics. And I grew up in Washington, DC, cringing at the local NFL team’s name. There are essentially two things I like about American football: Super Bowl half-time shows (primarily when they feature Beyoncé or Bad Bunny, absolutely not when they feature Maroon 5, don’t at me) and the eating of Buffalo veggie wings.
NFL
TODAY.com

Cheese the day: 20 mouthwatering recipes for National Cheeseburger Day

Barbecue season isn't over until we say it's over. And according to the orchestrators of national food holidays, it can't be. Saturday is National Cheeseburger Day, and we're already restocking the gas grill and refilling the charcoal to get cooking (although some of these recipes work terrifically on the stovetop, too).
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Football season has officially started, which means you're likely in need of some new game day recipes. In this turkey chili recipe, the addition of pumpkin complements the dish's hearty flavors, making it perfect for any fall gathering. How to Make Your Favorite Stadium Foods at Home.
RECIPES
International Business Times

Best Easy Pepperoni Pizza Recipe To Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Who doesn’t love a slice of pizza? How about a whole pie? With its chewy crust, gooey cheese and delicious toppings, pizza is always a crowd-pleaser. To celebrate one of its most well-known flavors, September 20 is known as National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Enjoy National Pepperoni Pizza Day by doing...
RESTAURANTS
kicdam.com

Free Recipes

If you didn’t get the chance to grab our free recipes during the fair this year, all the recipes submitted by SRG staff members are available to download and print below. This year’s recipes are brought to you by: Julie’s Diner; Spencer Hy-Vee; Morley’s Maple Syrup and Maxwell Food Equipment.
SPENCER, IA
30Seconds

This Delicious Mexican-Style Meatball Soup Recipe Is Even Better the Next Day

"Soup helps stretch the family dinner budget while filling up those bellies with fresh, whole-food ingredients you just made and carefully chose yourself," says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. Rachel often doubles this meatball soup recipe because it tastes even better the next day and freezes well.
RECIPES
culturedfoodlife.com

Why You Should Eat Berries Every Day — 50+ Recipes

Berries and I have a love affair. I eat them every morning for breakfast with kefir and for snacks too. I recently began adding a red berry phenol powder to my smoothies to get even more benefits, and what a difference it has made. I have over 50 recipes in this article and even more in my Biotic Pro monthly eBooks! I eat a lot of berries and they are a mainstay in my life in so many ways. I know my gut bacteria loves berries and they keep me energized. Those red pigments keep my skin and heart healthy. Your body and microbes love berries. Check out the many benefits, the different types of berries, and all of their unique health benefits. Just try them and see how much better you feel adding berries daily. Mix them fresh or frozen in your kefir and discover just how much you need berries in your life.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy