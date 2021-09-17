How to transfer save files from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2 of Deltarune

Last week, Undertale developer Toby Fox shocked fans with the release of Deltarune Chapter 2. Three years after the release of the first chapter, the second is now available online for free. In a new blog post, Fox revealed that was not always his plan: the game was initially going to be paid content. However, Fox decided to offer Chapter 2 for free because "the world has been really tough for everybody recently." Fans should not get used to this though, because Fox has also stated that Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will be paid content and sold at a price reflecting the effort put into the chapters up to that point.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO