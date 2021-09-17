Sheriff: Drivers injured after SUV, semi-truck crash
Two drivers are recovering in the hospital after a crash between an SUV and a farm truck in Huron County. On Sept. 16, first responders were sent to the intersection of Sebewaing Road and Brown Road in Brookfield Township for the accident. A 2005 International semi-truck pulling a trailer did not completely stop and rolled southbound through the stop sign on Brown Road, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigation.www.wnem.com
