Missouri State

Missouri’s largest wind farm shut off at night to protect bats

By Becky Willeke
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
ST. LOUIS– For the last few months, Missouri’s largest wind farm has been idle at night to avoid killing endangered bats. The Ameren-owned wind far, the High Prarie Renewable Energy Center, is in northeastern Missouri. The shutdown comes as Ameren Missouri looks to increase customer rates to cover billions of...

Comments / 5

Nancy Stanley
8d ago

well if they haven't noticed you don't see as birds as we use to. our town of 10,000 you may see a handful sometimes. I k ow in the 60s and 70s three were birds everywhere. these things are killing our feathered friends of all tyoes

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor wants residents to get rid of gas furnaces to fight climate change

ANN ARBOR, MI — In its quest to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change, Ann Arbor is hoping to convince residents to get rid of gas-powered furnaces. As part of the A2Zero carbon-neutrality initiative to power the entire community with renewable energy, the city is promoting all-electric heat pumps as energy-efficient alternatives for heating and cooling buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Imperial Valley Press Online

Feds say they shut down Ocotillo wind farm

OCOTILLO — The federal Bureau of Land Management ordered the wind farm near here to halt operation of its 112 windmills after one collapsed on Sept. 16, the agency stated Friday. “On Thursday, Sept. 16, the BLM El Centro Field Office received notification a turbine fell within the Ocotillo Wind...
OCOTILLO, CA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

University of Minnesota researchers drill down on ways to protect eagles in wind farms' airspace

Resilient as bald eagles are, they are no match for wind turbine blades, whose spinning tips can reach speeds of up to 200 mph. Intent on keeping the two apart, a team of University of Minnesota researchers with expertise in wildlife behavior, neuroscience and mechanical engineering is continuing its work to find solutions through what bald and golden eagles hear and how it affects their behavior. The findings might help create acoustic deterrents at wind farms that could save the raptors from injury or death as they fly in the airspace near the gargantuan structures.
WILDLIFE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Duke Energy’s Sustainable Solutions planning its first wind farm in Iowa

Duke Energy’s newly formed Sustainable Solutions unit, merged from several entities only months ago, is building a 207-MW wind power project in Iowa. Construction on the Ledyard Windpower site in Kossuth County will be Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions’ first renewable energy project in Iowa. The non-regulated commercial brand of Duke was formed with the combination of several previous units, including REC Solar, Duke Energy Renewables Wind, and other subsidiaries.
IOWA STATE
energynews.us

Proposed Idaho wind farm’s proximity to historic site concerns Park Service

WIND: A proposed southern Idaho wind farm’s close proximity to the Minidoka National Historic Site, a World War II-era Japanese-American internment camp, raises concerns among the National Park Service and former incarcerees. (Boise State Public Radio) ALSO: A 300-foot wind turbine collapses at the Ocotillo Wind Energy facility in Southern...
IDAHO STATE
TODAY.com

Off-shore wind farms provide promising roadmap for more clean energy

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. A large-scale, pollution-free wind power plant off the coast of Virginia could become a model for generating clean energy. One revolution of a turbine could create enough energy to power a house of a full day, but is our existing infrastructure ready to handle it? NBC’s Kerry Sanders has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Sept. 19, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Bat Species Faces Serious Threats from Wind Farms

North America’s hoary bats could be spiraling toward a massive decline unless efforts are made to reduce fatalities at wind farms, a new study reports. Without intervention and conservation efforts to lower deaths, hoary bat populations could drop by 50% by 2028, researchers found. “We have been concerned about hoary...
AGRICULTURE
phillyyimby.com

Construction Underway at EEW-AOS, Nation’s Largest Offshore Wind Manufacturing Facility, in Gloucester County, NJ

The ongoing development boom in the greater Philadelphia region is not limited to new buildings sprouting around the city, nor is it even constrained to the surrounding towns and suburbs within the metropolitan area. In a way, it extends well into the Atlantic Ocean, where massive wind farms are on the drawing boards off the coast of southern New Jersey. A major milestone for local renewable energy has just been reached, as construction is now underway at the Phase 1 of the EEW-AOS monopile manufacturing facility at the Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Gloucester County, NJ, located on the Delaware River across from the Philadelphia International Airport. The facility, the largest of its kind in the United States, will be used to assemble monopiles, which are gargantuan cylindrical supports for wind turbines.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

10 largest wind farm projects completed in the U.S. so far in 2021

The U.S. connected 6.1 gigawatts of wind power capacity to the grid in the first half of 2021, according to analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The U.S. now has 127 GW of cumulative wind power capacity with a pipeline of 62 GW under development through 2025. Here are the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX2Now

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Missouri

(STACKER)– The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.
MISSOURI STATE
