COSO, Deloitte offer AI risk management guide

KPMG has released a new report on climate-associated financial risks that boards and their audit committees should consider. Climate change has become a top priority for investors and other stakeholders, according to the report, and the question should be discussed in every corporate boardroom. The report recommends that boards should take a comprehensive look at the climate risks in their business. Earlier this year, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, now known as the Value Reporting Foundation, found that 68 out of 77 industries are significantly affected in some way by climate risk, while a survey last year by KPMG Impact and Eversheds Sutherland found that companies moving toward decarbonization are doing so for reasons including company reputation (42%) and pressure from customers or others in the supply chain (28%). Employees are expressing dissatisfaction with their company’s climate change impact, according to 33% of the respondents, and 40% said employees are leaving as a result of the company’s climate change impact, while 28% indicated that job candidates are asking about the company’s climate impact during job interviews.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO