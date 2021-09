Waterford Property Company strikes again. The Orange County-based development firm is again deploying its “middle-income” conversion strategy to lower rents in Southern California. The firm paid $206 million for two multifamily properties with a combined 356 units in the city of Orange, and will immediately lower rents for new households earning between 60 percent to 120 percent of the area median income, or between $56,000 and $134,000.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO