Annapolis, MD - The Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s Adult Addiction Program offers free training and a free naloxone kit to community members on the use of intranasal naloxone, a prescription medicine to reverse an opioid overdose and prevent death. The training is for at-risk individuals, family members, friends and the associates of any individual who is using and at risk of overdosing on heroin or prescription pain medications. The training is also for anyone who works with the public and is recommended for treatment, recovery and transitional housing staff. Teens under 18 may take the training if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO