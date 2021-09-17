CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The 2021 Big E Kicks off today!

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – The 105th Big E kicked off on Friday September 17th and Mass Appeal was there live. During the course of our show we heard from Big E President and CEO, Gene Cassidy about how important it is to have this year’s fair. We also learned about the safety measures in place for fairgoers, all of the live entertainment you’ll be able to experience, a preview of Maine Day, the history of Storrowton Village and, last but not least, a preview of a special flavor Big E Cream Puff you’ll only get at this year’s fair.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
ABC News

What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

WASHINGTON -- What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Mass Appeal
CBS News

Two Canadians return home after Huawei CFO resolves U.S. charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy