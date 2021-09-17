CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Steve Bannon’s Epic Side-Eye at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim She’s ‘Most Effective Member of Congress’

By Lindsey Ellefson
 8 days ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned some side eye from Steve Bannon when she claimed she’s the is “the most effective member of Congress.”. Speaking to the one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump on his “War Room” podcast, she made the claim that she’s the most effective member of Congress in the current session. Bannon stared straight at the camera, which led to immediate online comparisons to Jim from “The Office.”

Robert Zuidema
8d ago

how did we ever allow these off the wall fruitcakes to ever get a position in our congress.SHAME ON US, THE VOTERS !!!!

