Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith to miss at least three weeks on injured reserve

Post-Crescent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have a problem with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and it has nothing to do with contracts or Twitter posts or Instagram stories. Smith has a back injury that won’t heal as long as he keeps trying to get ready to play a game each week and after almost two months of trying to get back on the field, the Packers decided to shut him down and focus on getting him back to full health.

