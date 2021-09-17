Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith to miss at least three weeks on injured reserve

Arron Charles Rodgers is an American football quarterback who plays for the NFL outfit Green Bay Packers. He has been with the Packers for 16 years now after he was picked by them in the first round of 2005 NFL Draft. Arron is a great player on the field but is also a great one off the field as well. The quarterback has dated a number of models and even a sports personality in the past. Here is a look at the list of all girls the Packers quarterback has dated.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO