New Eagle Creek Owner Travis Campbell Discusses Purchase From VF
With VF Corp recently selling adventure luggage company Eagle Creek to Travis Campbell, its former president of emerging brands, the new owner has big plans for a brand whose doors were shuttered just a few months earlier. SGB Executive caught up with outdoor industry veteran Campbell — who previously served as VF’s general manager Americas for The North Face and president of Smartwool — to see what’s next for the travel accessories, luggage and daypack brand that’s been given a second chance.sgbonline.com
