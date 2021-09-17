CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Eagle Creek Owner Travis Campbell Discusses Purchase From VF

By Eugene Buchanan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith VF Corp recently selling adventure luggage company Eagle Creek to Travis Campbell, its former president of emerging brands, the new owner has big plans for a brand whose doors were shuttered just a few months earlier. SGB Executive caught up with outdoor industry veteran Campbell — who previously served as VF’s general manager Americas for The North Face and president of Smartwool — to see what’s next for the travel accessories, luggage and daypack brand that’s been given a second chance.

Eastpak Re-Enters North American Market

Eastpak, which is owned by VF Corp., announced its relaunch into North America. This comes after several years strategically focused on European and APAC regions. Appointed to the Eastpak role in 2020, Flood previously served as president of Kipling Americas and, prior to that, VP of strategy and marketing at Nautica in her 17 years at VF Corp. In early 2021, Flood also took the helm of the JanSport brand in addition to Eastpak. She now leads both brands globally.
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Eastpak, owned by VF Corp., relaunches in North America

The latest news out of VF Corporation isn’t as eye-opening as the Denver-based company selling its Eagle Creek brand to a former employee, but it does signal a shifting market focus for one of its smaller assets. The company on Thursday announced that Eastpak, one of its portfolio pack brands...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Weinberg Capital Group Acquires Drake Waterfowl Systems

Weinberg Capital Group announced the acquisition of Drake Waterfowl Systems, the maker of hunting, fishing and casual apparel under the Drake brand name. Based in Olive Branch, MS, Drake offers apparel ranging from jackets to headwear and complementary products including waders, blinds and accessories. Founded in 2002, Drake said it...
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Lyle & Scott Hires Sales Manager To Lead U.S. Launch

Lyle & Scott, the golf fashion brand based in Hawick, Scotland, has hired Wayne Webster as national sales manager as it launches in the U.S. Webster has more than 25 years of experience in the golf apparel industry, having held senior positions at Nautica Golf and Glengate Apparel and as Country Manager and VP of sales for the Golf and Fashion Divisions of J.Lindeberg USA.
BUSINESS
Impact Protection Company D3O Acquired By Elysian Capital

D3O said it has been acquired by Elysian Capital III LP. The acquisition by Elysian Capital sees previous owners Beringea US & UK and Entrepreneurs Fund exit the business after six years of growth and allows for continued global expansion for the brand. D3O’s patented technologies are used in helmet...
BUSINESS
Economy
sgbonline.com

Recall: Huish Outdoors Snorkels

Salt Lake City, UT-based Huish Outdoors is recalling Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels sold exclusively at Costco, citing the risk for drowning, according to a statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall involves about 76,000 units of Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels. According to the agency, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sgbonline.com

The Chill Foundation Announces New Global CEO

The Chill Foundation Board of Directors announced that Ben Clark was hired as its new global CEO of Chill. Created in 1995 by Burton Snowboards’ late founder Jake Burton Carpenter and his wife, current Burton owner Donna Carpenter, Chill inspires young people to overcome challenges through boardsports. “Very rarely in...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Paddlesports And The Planet: How Companies Are Navigating The Sustainability Wave

The irony is hard to ignore. Many of today’s paddlecraft are made from plastic and/or resins that aren’t exactly good for the planet. Every time they hit the water, so are the chemicals associated with them. Packaging and shipping these behemoths to retailers and customers also requires a large carbon footprint. More and more companies in the category have embraced Mother Earth and are weaving sustainability initiatives into their products, from using eco-friendly materials to better manufacturing and shipping practices.
ADVOCACY

