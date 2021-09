THE LINE Michigan –27.5. Historically, NIU has been the kind of feisty mid-level team that can pop up and knock you off if they catch you on the right day. They caught Georgia Tech in their opener, scoring with 38 seconds left on the clock and successfully going for two to win 22-21 over a bonafide (sorta!) ACC team. Then they gave up 50 points to Wyoming and lost. Rather takes the trap game shine off this one.