Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH

2021 Air Force Marathon participant packets ready for pick up

WDTN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Race packets and premiums are available for pick up for virtual participants of the 25th Air Force Marathon. Participants can pick up packets outside the Air Park by the C-17 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Friday, Sept. 17, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Packets will include the runner’s official race shirt, commemorative patch, race bib, finisher towel and finisher medal(s).

www.wdtn.com

