How Julia Child Helped Make Lidia Bastianich Famous

Since joining "Chopped" during the show's very first season, James Beard award-winning chef and "Peace, Love, and Pasta" author Scott Conant has taken a seat at the judges' table over 200 times (via IMDb). But for the third installment of the food competition's "All-Stars" spinoff, Conant flipped the script and put his cooking skills to the test thanks to the urging of Aarón Sánchez. "He's like, 'You got to compete,'" Conant told Mashed during an exclusive interview with Mashed. "And I'm like, 'No, I don't want to. I don't want to do it.' And he was like, 'No, you got to.' So when it got to a certain point where they started to turn to the other judges to get me to compete, I knew that my resolve was lessened."

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO