Pinpoint Weather: Weakening front gets close Saturday, stronger front moves through next week

By Sandra Brogan
wfxrtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe area of low pressure off of the Mid-Atlantic coast is now Tropical Storm Odette, as of 5 p.m. Friday. The bulk of the moisture associated with this system is too far east to bring much of a chance for rain to our area. In addition, TS Odette will continue northeast farther away from our region. However, Mid-Atlantic beaches will see an increased risk for rip currents and dangerous surf into the weekend.

