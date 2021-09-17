Pinpoint Weather: Weakening front gets close Saturday, stronger front moves through next week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is moving over South Florida this Sunday and will bring down the humidity levels for the start of the new week. The wind direction has already turned out of the north this Sunday morning and is expected to increase throughout the day. So, the afternoon and evening will be breezy in South Florida with wind gusts up to 20 mph and high temperatures near 90 degrees. One or two coastal showers are expected through the day on this Sunday with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon over the inland areas in Broward and Miami-Dade. As...

