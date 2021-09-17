Pinpoint Weather: Weakening front gets close Saturday, stronger front moves through next week
The area of low pressure off of the Mid-Atlantic coast is now Tropical Storm Odette, as of 5 p.m. Friday. The bulk of the moisture associated with this system is too far east to bring much of a chance for rain to our area. In addition, TS Odette will continue northeast farther away from our region. However, Mid-Atlantic beaches will see an increased risk for rip currents and dangerous surf into the weekend.www.wfxrtv.com
