Eagles News: Javon Hargrave is really stepping up

Jason Kelce admitted to being just a bit skeptical when he was told the Eagles were drafting an Australian rugby player back in 2018. He understood the decision, though. “Whenever you have a guy that big who can move that well, it’s worth taking a flyer either in a late-round or a free agent because, you know, if he can pick up the mental aspects and he can pick up the little technical things, all the traits are there,” said Kelce on Thursday. “It’s hard to find that type of athleticism, speed, and strength outside of the first round, really. I think it was a great decision by the Eagles to go for it.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO