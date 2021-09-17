CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles News: Javon Hargrave is really stepping up

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHargrave’s hard work paid off with two late sacks. With the Falcons trailing in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were able to pin their ears back. On this fourth down, Hargrave dusted Mayfield with an inside swim move and hunted down Ryan. But it might have been his quick get-off — he was the first at the snap — that most impressed. “We knew they were going to have to drop back and pass,” Hargrave said. “We’re really confident with everybody in the room that they can get to the quarterback when it came to them [late-game] downs.

Yardbarker

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Danny Watkins (?), DeVonta Smith, Fun with Hargrave, Graham

Jason Kelce admitted to being just a bit skeptical when he was told the Eagles were drafting an Australian rugby player back in 2018. He understood the decision, though. “Whenever you have a guy that big who can move that well, it’s worth taking a flyer either in a late-round or a free agent because, you know, if he can pick up the mental aspects and he can pick up the little technical things, all the traits are there,” said Kelce on Thursday. “It’s hard to find that type of athleticism, speed, and strength outside of the first round, really. I think it was a great decision by the Eagles to go for it.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
chatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles: Javon Hargrave, 3 others earn top-10 ratings

Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Eagles delivered an exciting 2021 debut with their crushing victory over the Atlanta Falcons. 32 points were the result of an A-1 effort, and their defense held Atlanta’s offense to only two field goals. After that type of performance, there’s bound to be some individual recognition right?
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Post-Snap Read: Javon Hargrave, Jordan Mailata highlight strong trench play

Entering the 2021 season, one of the widely accepted strengths of this Eagles team was in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The offensive and defensive lines had a mix of both veteran leadership and young, intriguing talent as depth pieces. The injuries sustained up front will put that depth to the test, to be certain, but that does not change the fact that line play will be integral for the Eagles as they move forward this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Javon Hargrave May Soon Have Opposing Coaches Scheming for Him

For now, Fletcher Cox remains first and foremost on the minds of opposing offensive coaches when they start game-planning for the Philadelphia Eagles defense. If Javon Hargrave continues to play the way he has during the first two weeks of the regular season that could change, however. The "other guy"...
NFL
inquirer.com

From Jalen Hurts’ middle-field targets to Javon Hargrave’s dominance, what advanced stats say about the Eagles

The NFL season is still in its early days, but we’re starting to get a sense of what the 2021 Eagles will look like after two weeks. Going into Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles are 1-1 with uneven showings from some positions and encouraging signs from others. Here are the biggest takeaways from the advanced stats so far:
NFL
