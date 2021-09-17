CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
69-year-old woman stabbed to death in Baldwin Hills

By City News Staff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHSFz_0bzbMvT300
|Photo courtesy Chris Yarzab , Flickr ( CC BY 2.0 )

A 69-year-old woman was stabbed to death Thursday in Baldwin Hills.

Officers were called at 1:29 p.m. to the 4000 block of Buckingham Road, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, after the victim’s caretaker found her, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

The woman sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Im said.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call 877-LAPD- 247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

