Ann Arbor, MI

Tree Town under attack? Ann Arborites decry ‘tree butchering’ by DTE Energy

 8 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is known for its tree-lined neighborhood streets, but lately some residents and city officials say it feels like Tree Town is under attack. “We’re a city of trees, we love our trees, and it hurts us to the core to see them destroyed,” said Sandy Herbertson, who is among residents concerned crews hired by DTE Energy have been extensively cutting back trees around neighborhood power lines, in some cases topping large mature trees or turning them into V-shaped oddities with middles cut out.

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor wants residents to get rid of gas furnaces to fight climate change

ANN ARBOR, MI — In its quest to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change, Ann Arbor is hoping to convince residents to get rid of gas-powered furnaces. As part of the A2Zero carbon-neutrality initiative to power the entire community with renewable energy, the city is promoting all-electric heat pumps as energy-efficient alternatives for heating and cooling buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Disaster relief for flooding in Oakland, Macomb counties approved by FEMA

LANSING, MI -- After a previous denial earlier in September, Michigan has secured further federal assistance for communities stricken by summer flooding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to expand a “major disaster declaration” to include homes in Macomb and Oakland counties that fell victim to heavy rainfall and flooding across Southeast Michigan in late June, Whitmer’s office announced Saturday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
