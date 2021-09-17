Tree Town under attack? Ann Arborites decry ‘tree butchering’ by DTE Energy

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is known for its tree-lined neighborhood streets, but lately some residents and city officials say it feels like Tree Town is under attack. “We’re a city of trees, we love our trees, and it hurts us to the core to see them destroyed,” said Sandy Herbertson, who is among residents concerned crews hired by DTE Energy have been extensively cutting back trees around neighborhood power lines, in some cases topping large mature trees or turning them into V-shaped oddities with middles cut out.