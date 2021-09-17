CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

AP Fact Check finds Biden made exaggerated claims on jobs, gasoline

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago

A new fact check by The Associated Press said President Biden made inaccurate remarks with his recent comments on job growth and gasoline prices.

Biden on Thursday took credit for creating "on average 750,000 new jobs per month" in the past three months.

“When I was sworn in as president, the nation was struggling to pull out of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression," he said. "Job growth was anemic, with just over 60,000 new jobs per month in the three months before I was sworn in. Then we went to work. We passed the American Rescue Plan back in March. And it worked; it’s still working."

However, the AP noted that the job gains largely reflected the reopening of the economy after months of pandemic lockdowns. The widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. also helped businesses rehire.

Biden's $1.9 million American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March, helped growth with a third round of stimulus checks and an extension on expanded unemployment benefits through the first week of September. However, job growth has started to recede as the highly contagious delta variant spreads across the nation.

The AP also said Biden misleadingly stated that "a lot of evidence" showed "gas prices should be going down, but they haven’t."

While gas prices usually fall after Labor Day, analysts said there does not appear to be any wrongdoing in the market leading to the higher prices.

“I’m not seeing any profiteering or bad actors,” Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at the Price Futures Group, told the AP.

The high prices are partly a result of the recent hurricanes, which shut most oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, several big refineries, and a significant fuel pipeline to the East Coast, the news outlet reported.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.19, according to AAA. That number is unchanged from last month, but up a dollar from last year.

Comments / 0

Related
rochesterfirst.com

Why are U.S. gas prices so high? Not for the reason Pres. Biden thinks

(CBS) – President Joe Biden has called for an investigation into persistently high gasoline prices. With the average price of gas around the U.S having climbed to $3.17 a gallon, Biden suggested that pandemic “profiteers” might be to blame. “There’s lots of evidence that gas prices should be going down...
GAS PRICE
littlevillagemag.com

False news retweeted by Rep. Miller-Meeks earns AP fact check, tweet still not deleted

“Big, if true” is a years-old meme used on Twitter to parody journalists who retweet unverified news reports or bombshell rumors accompanied by a noncommittal phrase. The meme makes a joke out of dull, dumb, or understated headlines: “Macauley Culkin dined out in Los Angeles today.” Big, if true. “Alex Jones says the Pentagon is poisoning the water and turning all the frogs gay.” Big, if true. “People tell lies on the internet.” Big, if true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Gasoline#Ap#The Associated Press#The American Rescue Plan#The Price Futures Group
US News and World Report

What's the Price of Biden’s Plan? Democrats Drive for Zero

WASHINGTON (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

President Biden’s claim of an interview for a job in Idaho

“I used to tell [former senator] Frank Church this — I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife — deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we think — not a joke — because it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade.”
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
staradvertiser.com

Biden looking into why gasoline prices at the pump are so high

In his latest attempt to counter inflationary pressure, President Joe Biden said his administration is looking into high gasoline prices. “There’s lots of evidence that gas prices should be going down — but they haven’t,” Biden said today. “We’re taking a close look at that.”. Oil prices have risen 50%...
GAS PRICE
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Do the Bidens own 10% of Chinese electric vehicle battery maker?

Viral image: "The Bidens own 10% of” a Chinese firm whose stock is up almost 300% since Joe Biden was elected. Here's why: A vague attack on "the Bidens" claims they own 10% of the Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., and that the company’s stock "has soared almost 300%" since Joe Biden was elected.
ECONOMY
azbigmedia.com

Biden tax hikes could cost Arizona 27,728 jobs, analysis finds

The Biden administration’s Made in America tax plan proposes raising the Global Intangible Low Tax Income (GILTI) tax rate on U.S. multinational corporations from 10.5% to 21%. A recent study conducted by Arizona State University’s (ASU) Siedman Research Institute and Ernst & Young’s Quantitative Economics and Statistics Team (QUEST) estimates that the tax hikes on 266 multinational corporations with 100 or more employees in Arizona would cause 1,508 to 27,728 direct job losses one year after the increase takes effect.
ARIZONA STATE
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

344K+
Followers
38K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy