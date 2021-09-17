CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: The Death of Doctor Strange #1

 8 days ago
DEATH COMES FOR THE SORCERER SUPREME! Doctor Stephen Strange is the world’s greatest neurosurgeon and Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme. He defends our planet from the supernatural and interdimensional threats no other hero is equipped to handle. But what would happen if he unexpectedly died? Who would protect Earth and keep the mystical evils at bay? And most importantly…who killed Stephen Strange?! The final chapter in the life of Doctor Strange starts here by Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Black Cat) and Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel)!

Inside the Magic

NEW Leak Says Doctor Strange Will Murder Popular Avenger to Save the Universe

Before we dive into this reported Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness plot point, it’s important to note that Marvel Studios — true to form, thanks to Kevin Feige’s penchant for secrecy — has confirmed very little about the 2022 film beyond the appearances of Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel Sues to Block Heirs From Reclaiming Spider-Man, Doctor Strange Copyrights

Marvel filed five lawsuits on Friday seeking to block comic book creators and their heirs from seizing control of copyrights to such major characters as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The move comes after heirs of several Marvel authors filed dozens of termination notices with the U.S. Copyright Office, seeking to end Marvel’s licenses to the characters. In the lawsuits, Marvel argues that the characters were created under “work for hire” arrangements, and that the heirs have no valid claim to the copyrights. Marvel points to a key case involving Jack Kirby, who co-created “The X-Men,” “Thor” and “Iron Man.” In that case, Kirby’s...
BUSINESS
Marvel Preview: Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #3

The dimensional-warp tour keeps rolling as SPIDER-MAN comes face-to-face with a certain big red dinosaur! If dinosaurs weren’t enough, an unlikely HULK rears his frightening head! PLUS: Black Cat and Doctor Strange!. Written by: Peter David. Art by: Greg Land. Cover by: Greg Land. Page Count: 23 Pages. Release Date:...
COMICS
CinemaBlend

The Iconic Jack Kirby Detail Marvel’s What If Team Worked To Perfect In The Doctor Strange Episode

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. So far, Marvel Studios’ What If…? has dropped five episodes, and each has managed to provide a fresh take on iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the animated series specializes in providing off-the-wall revamps, it still includes established storylines and other elements from the comics. The recent zombie episode is a perfect example of that. And as it turns out, the animation team also worked hard to perfect one of Jack Kirby’s iconic pieces of art, which was used for the Doctor Strange-centric episode.
COMICS
Marvel Preview: X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1

YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU! The X-Men’s greatest foe, mutantkind’s primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders… The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything. The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall… Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows… or will Krakoa slip into the abyss…?
COMICS
103GBF

Benedict Cumberbatch Was ‘Sad’ Marvel Switched ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Directors

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was first announced, it was with Scott Derrickson as director. Derrickson, whose past works include Sinister and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, directed and co-wrote the first Doctor Strange, which got good reviews and grossed $677 million worldwide. But shortly after the sequel was announced, Derrickson left the project over creative differences. In his place, Marvel hired Sam Raimi, whose three Spider-Man films from the 2000s helped lay the foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
