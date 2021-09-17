Marvel Preview: The Death of Doctor Strange #1

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. So far, Marvel Studios’ What If…? has dropped five episodes, and each has managed to provide a fresh take on iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the animated series specializes in providing off-the-wall revamps, it still includes established storylines and other elements from the comics. The recent zombie episode is a perfect example of that. And as it turns out, the animation team also worked hard to perfect one of Jack Kirby’s iconic pieces of art, which was used for the Doctor Strange-centric episode.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO