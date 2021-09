Doing Time is the sixth collection from Chip Zdarsky & co.’s run on Daredevil in which they have made some drastic changes to Daredevil and Hell’s Kitchen. This is an excellent collection of comics on a fan-favorite hero that many will be talking about for years. I was amazed at how Zdarsky was able to work in the King in Black crossover and still managed to drive his story forward. There are some great character visuals that I hope Hasbro looks to for future Marvel Legends action figures in these pages. Here is a quick rundown of the issues with links for more details.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO