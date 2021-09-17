Prosper, gener8tor bringing new accelerator to Birmingham in 2022

A new accelerator centered around health care and technology is coming to Birmingham. Prosper, a coalition of community, civic and business leaders committed creating a more vibrant and racially inclusive economy that aims to invest in Birmingham’s Black community and the women of Birmingham, has crafted the Prosper HealthTech Accelerator. Leaders plan for the accelerator to connect cutting-edge health technology startups to the coaching, capital and connections they need to build and grow their businesses.