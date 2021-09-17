CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Prosper, gener8tor bringing new accelerator to Birmingham in 2022

By Tyler Patchen
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new accelerator centered around health care and technology is coming to Birmingham. Prosper, a coalition of community, civic and business leaders committed creating a more vibrant and racially inclusive economy that aims to invest in Birmingham’s Black community and the women of Birmingham, has crafted the Prosper HealthTech Accelerator. Leaders plan for the accelerator to connect cutting-edge health technology startups to the coaching, capital and connections they need to build and grow their businesses.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham's largest skilled nursing facilities

Information was obtained from SNFdata.com, the 2021 Alabama Hospital & Healthcare Guide published by Medical Publishing LLC, internet research and BBJ records. Figures are based on the latest available data from Medicare cost reports and may have since changed. Information on the List could not be independently verified by the BBJ. Only facilities in the Birmingham metro area with available data were listed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Nate Schmidt lays out Techstars' expectations for 2021

As the Techstars EnergyTech Accelerator begins its second cohort, there is a sense of great momentum and opportunity. The program is a mentorship-driven accelerator designed to help develop startups that are building business models and technologies to enhance the future of energy. Focus areas include smart cities, “Internet of things,” industrial electrification, connectivity and electric transportation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Immediate to showcase at Venture Atlanta

Local startup Immediate has been selected as a presenting company for Venture Atlanta 2021. The financial wellness startup was chosen out of 400-plus applications as one of the top technology companies in the region to present at the conference. Immediate is the only company from Birmingham showcasing this year. The event will be held Oct. 20-21.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Birmingham Business Journal

Google for Startups invests in SynsorMed, Mixtroz and Acclinate

A national tech giant has made an investment in several local startups. Google for Startups has selected three Birmingham businesses to be part of its Black Founders Fund. Acclinate, Mixtroz and SynsorMed have each received $100,000 as part of a $5 million investment, providing $100,000 each to 50 Black-owned startups in 15 states across the nation. Those selected also have member access to advisers that provide both technical and business mentorship.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Gener8tor#Redhawk Advisory#Healthtech#Prosper#Uab#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Therapy Brands#Pack Health
Birmingham Business Journal

CarLotz to open first Alabama used car retail hub

A used car retailer and consignment dealer is opening its first hub in Alabama. CarLotz will make its debut in the Yellowhammer State later this year with a new location in Mobile at 3016 Government Blvd. According to a CarLotz news release, the move is a key step in the vehicle resale company’s strategy for growth across the Southeast.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Business Journal

Linq moves into Saks Building downtown to accommodate growth

A rising Birmingham startup has moved into a larger office space at a prominent downtown building to accommodate its expansion. Linq, a tech startup that has crafted a digital business card application for smartphones and other tech devices as well as physical cards and bands, has moved into the former Coyote Logistics building, also previously known as the Saks Building, at 1904 First Ave. N. The company, which has seen substantial growth throughout 2021 and 2021, has relocated to the 6,200-square-foot space from 1721 Third Ave. N. Suite 202, where Redhawk Advisory resides.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham

Comments / 0

Community Policy