Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #36

Right now it doesn’t sound as though anything has been locked down or that anything is one hundred percent certain when it comes to details, but it does sound as though there are rumors floating around concerning a movie that will toss the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the MCU together. It also sounds as though the X-Men will be titled The Mutants to start with, or perhaps that will be the name that will stick. In any case, the rumor is that the X-Men and the FF might actually collide at one point as they make their way into the MCU proper, and we’re here to say that would be just fine. The thing is, these two groups have met in the comics before and there have been tense moments between them, but deciding who might be the winner is kind of difficult since going back to the comics, one could say that the X-Men wouldn’t just sweep this one, since cooler heads tend to prevail with these heroes, sometimes. It does help that Reed Richard and Professor X prefer to settle things in a less violent manner.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO