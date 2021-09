A Virginia high school teacher posted a TikTok video that said telling students to behave themselves in class falls under the definition of “white supremacy.”. “I stated that PBIS is white supremacy with a hug and a lot of y’all wanted to know more about that,” the teacher said in the May TikTok video. “So, if PBIS concerns itself with positive behaviors, we have to ask ourselves, ‘OK, well what are those positive behaviors?’ And it’s things like making sure that you’re following directions and making sure that you’re sitting quietly and you are in your seat and all these things that come from white culture.”

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO