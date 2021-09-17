CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fast and {furrr}-ious: real time economic monitoring using R

By cswindell
r-bloggers.com
 8 days ago

[This article was first published on RBlog – Mango Solutions, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.

www.r-bloggers.com

Comments / 0

Related
r-bloggers.com

Current approaches to Species Distribution Modelling in R

[This article was first published on Bluecology blog, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
WILDLIFE
r-bloggers.com

The Most Dangerous Equation, or Why Small is Not Beautiful!

[This article was first published on R-Bloggers – Learning Machines, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcb#Rblog
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ScienceAlert

Meta-Reviews Are Amplifying Bad And Even Fake Ivermectin Data, Researchers Warn

A few bad apples have spoiled the meta-studies that first touted ivermectin, the common deworming agent, as a promising treatment for COVID-19. Within weeks of being made available online, some of these clinical trial overviews were found to contain impossible numbers, unexplainable cohort mismatches, inconsistent timelines and substantial methodological weaknesses.  One of these preprint analyses has since been withdrawn, whereas another has been revised after it was found to include fraudulent data. Despite the slew of serious mistakes, millions of doses of ivermectin have already been given to COVID-19 patients the world over, while others who haven't caught the virus are taking matters into...
PHARMACEUTICALS
r-bloggers.com

EARL ONLINE 2021: HIGHLIGHTS

[This article was first published on R Consortium, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
r-bloggers.com

Data Science Conference Austria 2021

[This article was first published on Quantargo Blog, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
WORLD
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
r-bloggers.com

ARIMA Method from {fable}: The Election is Coming for Turkey?

[This article was first published on DataGeeek, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
WORLD
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Itproportal

Defining the value of real-time network traffic monitoring

Customer experience today is often measured through the performance of the network. How fast and responsive are applications, how quickly can orders be routed to shipping, how responsive are support tools, and more. The digital foundation of a business can often be defined by the differences between a happy customer and a frustrated one. Unfortunately, performance issues like network outages, hardware failures, and misconfigurations can strike at any time. Having the right monitoring solutions in the right places to quickly assess and fix those problems (or identify them before they even happen) means having real-time visibility into network performance. To do that, teams need real-time network traffic monitoring.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy