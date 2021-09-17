Fast and {furrr}-ious: real time economic monitoring using R

Customer experience today is often measured through the performance of the network. How fast and responsive are applications, how quickly can orders be routed to shipping, how responsive are support tools, and more. The digital foundation of a business can often be defined by the differences between a happy customer and a frustrated one. Unfortunately, performance issues like network outages, hardware failures, and misconfigurations can strike at any time. Having the right monitoring solutions in the right places to quickly assess and fix those problems (or identify them before they even happen) means having real-time visibility into network performance. To do that, teams need real-time network traffic monitoring.
