Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 319 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from these storms during the last hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Black Point, Doral, Pinecrest, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, West Miami, Medley, Glenvar Heights, University Of Miami, Olympia Heights, Sunset, Coral Terrace, Westchester, Palmetto Bay and Coconut Grove. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area during the next couple of hours from these slow moving thunderstorms. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory#Black Point#University Of Miami
