Expanded clinic hours aim to encourage more vaccinations in Greene Co. as COVID cases surge

XENIA — As new COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, area health departments are trying to find more ways to encourage vaccinations, including in rural areas.

Greene County Public Health recently announced expanded vaccine clinic hours at department’s main office on Wilson Drive in Xenia, in the hopes more people will get the jab. The uptick in COVID cases, along with third doses that are available for those who are immunocompromised led to the decision for expanded clinic hours.

“We’ll be doing this every Friday. We’ll be here from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” Laurie Fox, Public Information Officer for Greene County Public Health told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright.

Lloyd George Grant Jr. of Yellow Springs, was one of those taking advantage of the expanded clinic hours Friday, deciding to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for both him and his wife.

“Kind of excited to come in and get it done. Me and the wife did a lot of research on the best to take,” Grant said.

In addition to the research he did, Grant said his decision came after personal experiences. Grant said he had a cousin get the shot after contracting COVID twice, and his 13-year-old daughter chose on her own to get vaccinated.

“She took it months ago and is fine, happy, and healthy. Running around like she does. She gave us the confidence that we should do it too,” Grant said.

Grant said those still on the fence about getting a shot should do their homework, but also consider the source of where you’re getting the information.

“You just gotta do the research for yourself. Not listen to everything on social media, so much negative, and so much positive. It really slows your mind down so you don’t know what to do,” he said.

For Grant, his research led him to Greene County Public Health, and to a decision he hopes keeps his family healthy.

