EHS Marching Tigers host 13th annual Tiger Ambush Classic

The 13th annual Tiger Ambush Classic will take over the football field at Edwardsville High School this Saturday. Fourteen “outstanding” bands from across the St. Louis metro area will be performing in the marching band competition, according to Director Ryan Lipscomb. The gates will open at 2 p.m. and the first band will step off at 3:45. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. The competition will end with an exhibition performance of the Marching Tigers’ show “Carnival Mystique” at 8:15 p.m.