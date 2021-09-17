Succession season 3 trailer suggests an all-out family war
The business world is fraught with cutthroat competition, backstabbing, wealth in excess, and bloated self-interest. But when this all exists within a single family, things can get really ugly. Such is the case with Succession, the Emmy Award-winning HBO series about the wealthy Roy family and patriarch Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) struggle with letting go of the media empire he built and finding a capable successor to take the reins. He has four grown children, each with their own strengths (and breathtaking weaknesses). But in Logan’s eyes, none of them is truly worthy of his company, Waystar Royco.www.digitaltrends.com
