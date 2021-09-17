CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession season 3 trailer suggests an all-out family war

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe business world is fraught with cutthroat competition, backstabbing, wealth in excess, and bloated self-interest. But when this all exists within a single family, things can get really ugly. Such is the case with Succession, the Emmy Award-winning HBO series about the wealthy Roy family and patriarch Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) struggle with letting go of the media empire he built and finding a capable successor to take the reins. He has four grown children, each with their own strengths (and breathtaking weaknesses). But in Logan’s eyes, none of them is truly worthy of his company, Waystar Royco.

E! News

See Alexander Skarsgård & Adrien Brody in Tense Succession Season 3 Trailer

Watch: Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination. The Roy family is at war, and it appears that each side has an unlikely ally. On Friday, Sept. 17, HBO released a tense new look at Succession's upcoming third season, which premieres in exactly one month. And, much like the teasers before it, the new trailer reveals the civil war brewing among the Roys following the double-crossing decision Kendall (Jeremy Strong) made in season two.
GoldDerby

The full ‘Spencer’ trailer ends with one killer line from Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana

Last month’s teaser trailer for Pablo Larraín‘s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, left everyone wanting more, and now we’ve got more. The full-length trailer for the drama dropped Thursday, giving a longer look at Stewart’s transformation into the beloved, doomed royal. For one, we can finally hear more of Stewart absolutely nailing Lady Di’s distinctive voice, which was teased at the end of the first trailer. The two-minute clip showcases the plot of the film, which covers three days: Diana arriving at Sandringham for Christmas in the early 1990s as her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) continues to...
Variety

‘Succession’ Season 3 Finally Sets October Premiere Date, Teases Roy Family ‘Civil War’

With key art featuring the tagline “Make Your Move,” HBO announced on Monday that the long-awaited third season of “Succession” will premiere on Oct. 17. That’s close to the two-year anniversary — Oct. 13, 2019 — of the airdate for the Season 2 finale. Production on the third season of “Succession,” from creator Jesse Armstrong, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and began in New York City last November. HBO also sent out the official logline for the upcoming season: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous...
Daily Mail

'There's blood in the water... sharks are coming': Succession's scheming Kendall plots to take down his media mogul father Logan as family war breaks out in explosive new trailer

HBO's critically acclaimed dramedy Succession returned Friday with the first official trailer for its highly anticipated third season. The trailer finds estranged heir Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) plotting to take over the media empire built by his father Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The trailer arrives nearly two years after the...
TVGuide.com

Succession Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else to Know

We are officially only weeks away from finding out what happened after the explosive end of Succession Season 2, which found Kendall (Jeremy Strong) making everyone's jaws drop to the floor when he proved that Logan Roy (Brian Cox) wasn't the only "killer" in the family and sold the family patriarch out to a room full of press. Since the season ended in October 2019 -- a whole two years ago -- it's been a long wait to find out what's next for the Roys. Memes can only go so far.
Register Citizen

'Succession' Season Three Gives Us More Family Mutiny, Corporate Conniving, and Cousin Greg

The Roy family returns in all their conniving, backstabbing glory in the new trailer for Season Three of Succession, set to premiere October 17th on HBO. The trailer captures the chaos following Kendall’s betrayal of his father, Logan, at the end of Season Two, with all sides scrambling to wrest control over Waystar RoyCo. But amid the high-stakes corporate maneuvering and family drama, there’s plenty of outside pressure mounting as well that threatens to bury the company before anyone can even take it over.
cartermatt.com

Big Sky season 2 trailer: Is Ronald still out there?

As we all wait for the arrival of Big Sky season 2 on ABC a little later this month, why not dive more into what’s ahead? We just had a chance to see the latest trailer courtesy of ABC and suffice it to say, this one is creepy — really creepy.
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Succession’ Cast Talk Roy Family Problems Ahead of Season 3

While many see HBO’s Succession as a critique of wealth and power, the show’s cast made a case for money not being at the root of the Roy family’s dysfunction. What’s really the problem, agreed several castmembers during the acclaimed drama’s Television Critics Association press tour panel on Wednesday, is a lack of an element that’s even more fundamental: Love. “I almost never consider the fact they’re wealthy, it’s never something that pops in my mind,” says Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy. “I think that’s because Roman’s always known and I’m only seeing it from his [perspective].” “Is money the corrosive thing,...
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Team on What Motivates the Roy Family’s War: Money, Power, and, Yes, Love

When trying to explain HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series “Succession” to a friend, you’d be hard-pressed to sidestep the idea that, at it’s core, it’s the story of one family whose members are perpetually jockeying for position to take over the reins of a multi-billion dollar media empire — a horror story of .1 percenters attempting to secure their financial futures by any means necessary. But what if it’s never been about the money at all? Several members of the “Succession” family, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and Kieran Culkin, as well as creator Jesse...
radionwtn.com

Check out the trailer for Season 3 of the Netflix show “You”

A few weeks after announcing the show’s release date, Netflix has now unveiled the official trailer for Season 3 of “You.”. The teaser opens with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in the hospital as Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) gives birth to their baby son. “In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ll ever be,” the serial killer narrates. “I’ve always believed in The One, but being your dad is changing me… For you, I’d marry the monster. Your mother, Love,” he continues. The clip transitions to Joe meeting Natalie, whom he calls the new “you,” followed by footage of Love striking someone in the head. “I think we need to go to couples therapy,” she says on the phone. The trailer closes with a series of intense moments as the two get involved in yet another crime.
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
TVLine

The Other Two Renewed for Season 3

Here’s some news that would definitely merit a mention on “The Gay Minute”: HBO Max has renewed The Other Two for a third season, TVLine has learned. Series creators “Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters’ imperfections while making us laugh hysterically,” HBO Max executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation Suzanna Makkos said in a statement. “It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Hawkeye’ First Look, ‘Succession’ Premiere Date, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed, Live Action ‘She-Ra’ In The Works, ‘Blood & Water’ Trailer, ‘All American’ Trailer and More!

We have our first look at Disney+’s Hawkeye with the first trailer for the new series. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. The series premieres November 24.
cartermatt.com

All American season 4 trailer: Will Coop survive?

As we prepare ourselves for the All American season 4 premiere on October 25, we’d advise you to have a box of tissues at the ready. You may need them for what could turn out to be the most emotional batch of episodes so far. Based on the trailer below,...
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
TVLine

SEAL Team Season 5 Trailer: Bravo Spins Up to Prevent 'World War III'

“We are so back,” Bravo 1 (played by David Boreanaz) happily declares at the close of the trailer for SEAL Team Season 5. But are Jason, Ray, Sonny et al in good enough shape to — in success — prevent World War III? TVLine has an exclusive first look at the full trailer for Season 5 above, and when it’s not inviting us to wonder who Davis is having a cozy dinner with, it’s putting the fear of God into us and Bravo, as they are sent to Africa to react to a mass casualty terrorist attack. As showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘The Morning Show’ Brought Steve Carell’s Character Back for Season 2

[This story contains spoilers to the second episode of season two of Apple’s The Morning Show, “It’s Like the Flu.”] In the second episode of The Morning Show‘s return, viewers find out what happened to Mitch Kessler after the fallout of season one. The disgraced morning news anchor played by Steve Carell has left the country and settled into an isolated yet serene existence in Italy’s Lake Como. When The Morning Show reintroduces Mitch in season two, the famously fired host, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault, tries to hide in plain sight when he leaves his picturesque villa...
