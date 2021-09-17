Succession season 3 trailer suggests an all-out family war

A few weeks after announcing the show’s release date, Netflix has now unveiled the official trailer for Season 3 of “You.”. The teaser opens with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in the hospital as Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) gives birth to their baby son. “In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ll ever be,” the serial killer narrates. “I’ve always believed in The One, but being your dad is changing me… For you, I’d marry the monster. Your mother, Love,” he continues. The clip transitions to Joe meeting Natalie, whom he calls the new “you,” followed by footage of Love striking someone in the head. “I think we need to go to couples therapy,” she says on the phone. The trailer closes with a series of intense moments as the two get involved in yet another crime.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO