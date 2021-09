PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beautiful sunshine has returned behind the cold front that passed last night, and now high pressure keeps us in clear skies today and the first half of Monday. Highs today will be very seasonable in the lower 70s while lows tonight will be a bit warmer than this morning’s lower 40s (tomorrow will start out in the lower to mid 50s). (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few clouds roll in later Monday with another cold front passing through Monday night through Tuesday morning bringing our only chance for showers this next week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Showers and a rumble of thunder or two move out by mid-afternoon Tuesday leaving us with sunshine and normal highs near 70 for the rest of the week– a beautiful start to early fall weather! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO