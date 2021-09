KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer held on for a 2-1 win at Rockhurst University on Sunday (Sept. 12). Blake Arndt provided all of the Tiger scoring and Kieran Brown made a massive save on a penalty kick by the Hawks with 30 seconds remaining in the contest. FHSU moved to 2-1-1 on the season with the win, while Rockhurst fell to 1-3. The Tigers received a golden scoring opportunity early in the match when Arndt was held inside the penalty box trying to make a play on the ball. The foul produced a yellow card and a penalty kick opportunity for Arndt, who cashed in and put the Tigers up 1-0 in the 4th minute of the game.

