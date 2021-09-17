CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

LeVar Burton Says He Doesn’t Want Jeopardy! Hosting Job — So Now Who Should Get It?

By Allie Capps
wegotthiscovered.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the petition with nearly 300,000 signatures won’t make a difference — LeVar Burton simply no longer wants to host Jeopardy!. In an interview on The Daily Show on Thursday night, Burton outright stated that he no longer wants the job. “The crazy thing is that when you...

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Breaks Her Silence for the First Time Since Mike Richards Scandal

Mayim Bialik wants Jeopardy! fans to shift their focus back on the contestants of the competition, not think about who is hosting the show. On Monday, The Big Bang Theory actress walked onto the stage for the first time as Jeopardy!’s new interim host. “Thank you, Johnny Gilbert,” she said. “Welcome. I am so honored to be a part of the Jeopardy! family, and there is no place I’d rather be than right here with these amazing contestants.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Mayim Bialik reiterates she wants to host Jeopardy! full-time: "There's no other job I would rather have"

As she did in an interview with Newsweek, Bialik told Glamour she really wants to become Alex Trebek's successor as syndicated Jeopardy! host. "I think it's very clear," she said. "There's no other job I would rather have. I love my sitcom work, I do. I love all the other things I do. I love the podcast. But I absolutely have never had a better job." Still, Bialik said she hasn't even considered giving up any of her other jobs, including starring in Fox's Call Me Kat. "I don't think that I have to think about it, which is why I haven't," she said. Bialik also addressed the media coverage of her vaccine stance, saying: "There were a lot of untrue things said about me. Many by publications that I previously grew up reading and believing in, so that's definitely been challenging." She added: "Just people casting aspersions on my vaccine status, which I've been completely open about—my children being vaccinated, us all being vaccinated against COVID. Things like that. Those things are in particular hurtful because they're untrue. Also things like being accused of being anti-feminist because I support breastfeeding. That's just crazy." Bialik also said she doesn't recall meeting Alex Trebek. "He was on an episode of Blossom, but it was a dream sequence," she said. "I'm pretty sure they filmed him on his set, and then we were spliced in. I think I've been a response on Jeopardy! more than once." Meanwhile, Bialik has only met Ken Jennings just once. "We only got to meet at the press conference, which was the day before everything kind of started to unfold," she said. "He's much taller than I thought he'd be. I was surprised. (Laughs.) He seemed really lovely; because of COVID, we don't get to spend the kind of time that I wish we could. We haven't even really been able to connect, but I'm hoping that I'll get to spend some more time with him."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Harry Friedman
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Samantha Bee
Person
Matpat
13newsnow.com

The 'Jeopardy!' host hunt is over... For now

WASHINGTON — "Jeopardy!" has announced new hosts again. The show announced on Twitter Thursday that Mayim Bialik, of "Big Bang Theory" fame, and former champion Ken Jennings will split hosting duties for the remainder of the show's 38th season going through the end of this year. "Not sure if you’ve...
NFL
Literary Hub

Don’t despair: LeVar Burton has designs on his own book-themed game show.

For the last eight years, beloved Reading Rainbow star and podcast host LeVar Burton had his sights set on becoming Jeopardy!’s host—and when the search for Alex Trebek’s replacement went public, it seemed like Burton might actually get his dream job. Nearly 300,000 people signed a petition to make Burton the new host, and he was chosen as a guest host for Jeopardy!’s 37th season. But after Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was chosen as host (a coincidence, I’m sure), Burton was free to think about what he really wanted—which, as he put it on television last week, might just be hosting an entirely new book-themed game show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Fires Back on Social Media Over Comment He Would Accept Job If Offered

A lot of “Jeopardy!” fans still might want LeVar Burton as a host. He’s moved on but do not call him out on social media. Let’s break this down as Burton, whose acting roles include “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Roots,” spoke out. An article on The Grio reflected that Burton said in July that he’d moved along from wanting a spot. Turns out, he wasn’t even considered for the full-time role that went to Mike Richards.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matpatgt
Daily Mail

Mayim Bialik breaks silence on Mike Richards' firing from Jeopardy! saying she doesn't wish 'ill' on him as she adds guest hosting has been a 'dream job'

Mayim Bialik has been hosting the TV show Jeopardy! after her co-host Mike Richards was fired following a scandal over his past negative comments. And on Tuesday the actress, 45, finally spoke up about Mike sharing she does not wish him 'ill' but is happy to jump in and help the show after his exit.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik Addresses Controversial Vaccine Comments

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik is confronting criticisms she’s received about comments she made regarding vaccines from years ago that she says people incorrectly point to as evidence that she is against them, Newsweek reports. It all stems from a passage from her 2012 book Beyond the Sling, in which she...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

How conservative comic Greg Gutfeld became America's most popular late-night TV host

In August 2021, Fox News’ “Gutfeld!,” a late-night comedy-talk show hosted by right-wing pundit Greg Gutfeld, overtook “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in overall ratings. Surprised? We weren’t. As media and comedy scholars, we’ve been tracking the recent ascension of right-wing comedy, which has flourished thanks to shifts in media industry economics and political ideologies. Gutfeld’s success might come as a shock because it punctures long-standing assumptions about what comedy is, who can produce it and who will enjoy it. These prejudices obscure an important truth: Right-wing comedy has become both a viable business strategy and a crucial element of conservative politics. Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Patrick Dempsey Gave 'Grey's Anatomy' Castmates 'PTSD,' Producer Says

Patrick Dempsey, who played a doctor known as “McDreamy” on the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” was McNightmarish at times, producers suggested in a new tell-all book. “There were HR issues. It wasn’t sexual in any way. He sort of was terrorizing the set. Some cast members had all sorts of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy