LeVar Burton Says He Doesn’t Want Jeopardy! Hosting Job — So Now Who Should Get It?

As she did in an interview with Newsweek, Bialik told Glamour she really wants to become Alex Trebek's successor as syndicated Jeopardy! host. "I think it's very clear," she said. "There's no other job I would rather have. I love my sitcom work, I do. I love all the other things I do. I love the podcast. But I absolutely have never had a better job." Still, Bialik said she hasn't even considered giving up any of her other jobs, including starring in Fox's Call Me Kat. "I don't think that I have to think about it, which is why I haven't," she said. Bialik also addressed the media coverage of her vaccine stance, saying: "There were a lot of untrue things said about me. Many by publications that I previously grew up reading and believing in, so that's definitely been challenging." She added: "Just people casting aspersions on my vaccine status, which I've been completely open about—my children being vaccinated, us all being vaccinated against COVID. Things like that. Those things are in particular hurtful because they're untrue. Also things like being accused of being anti-feminist because I support breastfeeding. That's just crazy." Bialik also said she doesn't recall meeting Alex Trebek. "He was on an episode of Blossom, but it was a dream sequence," she said. "I'm pretty sure they filmed him on his set, and then we were spliced in. I think I've been a response on Jeopardy! more than once." Meanwhile, Bialik has only met Ken Jennings just once. "We only got to meet at the press conference, which was the day before everything kind of started to unfold," she said. "He's much taller than I thought he'd be. I was surprised. (Laughs.) He seemed really lovely; because of COVID, we don't get to spend the kind of time that I wish we could. We haven't even really been able to connect, but I'm hoping that I'll get to spend some more time with him."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO