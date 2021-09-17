DBA, City Of Wilmington Discuss Creation Of Outdoor Social District
If an organization of downtown businesses has its way, people will soon be able to stroll the Riverwalk with an alcoholic beverage in hand. The recently passed North Carolina House Bill 890, an omnibus package that makes a variety of changes to the state's alcoholic beverage laws, enables municipalities to create outdoor "social districts” in which restaurants can sell alcoholic beverages for patrons to consume within the district boundaries.www.wilmingtonbiz.com
