Purdue’s big drum too big for Notre Dame Stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue’s big drum is no longer a good fit at the Notre Dame Stadium. The bass drum — said to be more than 7 feet in diameter and nearly 4 feet wide, but not the “World’s Largest Drum” as it’s touted — won’t fit in a tunnel designated for non-Notre Dame personnel, according to a Facebook post on the Purdue “All-American” Marching Band website. The 565-pound drum just turned 100 years old, but will miss its first appearance at a football game since 1979.