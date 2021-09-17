CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Purdue’s big drum too big for Notre Dame Stadium

By Gregg Montgomery
WISH-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue’s big drum is no longer a good fit at the Notre Dame Stadium. The bass drum — said to be more than 7 feet in diameter and nearly 4 feet wide, but not the “World’s Largest Drum” as it’s touted — won’t fit in a tunnel designated for non-Notre Dame personnel, according to a Facebook post on the Purdue “All-American” Marching Band website. The 565-pound drum just turned 100 years old, but will miss its first appearance at a football game since 1979.

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
West Lafayette, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Two Canadians return home after Huawei CFO resolves U.S. charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Stadium#All American#Marching Band#World#Notre Dame Athletics#Twitter#Penn State#Usc#Usarmy#Marchingmizzou#Ndfootball#Leedy Manufacturing Co#Purduedrumline Com
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy